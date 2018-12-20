Officials approve needle exchange in Daviess County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials approve needle exchange in Daviess County

Posted: Updated:

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Officials have approved a needle exchange program in western Kentucky's Daviess County.

The vote Tuesday by the Owensboro City Commission was the final approval needed for the initiative. The Messenger-Inquirer reports it will be one of the first of such programs in the region. It will allow the Daviess County Community Health Center to give drug users clean needles in exchange for dirty ones.

Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton says after the first visit, there will be a strict one-for-one needle exchange. He says the aim is to provide a safer way for people to administer drugs and dispose of needles.

Officials say the needle exchange is expected to be up and running by mid-January.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.