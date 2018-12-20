Officials approve needle exchange in Daviess County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Officials have approved a needle exchange program in western Kentucky's Daviess County.

The vote Tuesday by the Owensboro City Commission was the final approval needed for the initiative. The Messenger-Inquirer reports it will be one of the first of such programs in the region. It will allow the Daviess County Community Health Center to give drug users clean needles in exchange for dirty ones.

Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton says after the first visit, there will be a strict one-for-one needle exchange. He says the aim is to provide a safer way for people to administer drugs and dispose of needles.

Officials say the needle exchange is expected to be up and running by mid-January.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.