Pets of the Week: December 20, 2018

WSIL -- We have a handful of dogs and cats looking for a home in our Pets of the Week.

First is Turtle Dove. The heeler mix is being held at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

Ashley is a cat up for grabs at Finding Forever Animal rescue in Marion.

Marcy is a terrier mix. She's spayed and updated on her vaccines. Marcy is at Salem Animal Control.

We have a cat available at Jefferson County Animal Control. He needs a name along with a new home.

Rusty is also at the shelter in Mt. Vernon. He's five years old and reportedly good with kids as well as other dogs and cats.