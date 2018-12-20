Blue Christmas Service aims to help those dealing with grief

ALTO PASS, Ill. -- For many, Christmas is a time of joy and celebration, but for others who are dealing with grief or a difficult time in their life, the holidays can bring on the blues.

A well known local landmark is offering a service on Friday to help those struggling with a tough time to find comfort.

Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross Teresa Gilbert says the idea of a Blue Christmas Service came from attending one herself a few years back.

"It's a place where people can come when Christmas hurts and when, honestly, people don't feel like singing 'Joy to the World' when they think they should be," Gilbert said.

Inside the Welcome Center at the landmark, a time of reflection and hope will be available for those who are struggling this Christmas season.

"It doesn't matter when the loss happened, when Christmas time comes, it's harder," Gilbert said.

The service is sometimes called, The Longest Night service, because it's held on the longest night of the year, December 21.

"It's the longest night which when you are grieving, nights often are harder, so it can be typically be thought of as one of the hardest days of the year if you're grieving ," Gilbert said

Ralph Brandon has been a grief counselor for years. He will be the first to tell you, the holiday season isn't always easy when you're grieving a loved one.

"Most people who have lost loved ones wish they could just snap their fingers and we can go from November 1 to January 2," Brandon said. "It's not the most wonderful time of the year for them."

If you can't make it to the Blue Christmas Service on Friday, Brandon's advice for the season:

Don't pretend to be happy all the time.

Don't be afraid to make changes, like tweaking traditions that remind you of your lost loved one.

Create a new tradition, one that honors that person.

For those who see a family member grieving during the holidays, Brandon says the best thing to do is to be there for them.

"We have a normal tendency to say, 'Don't cry, don't be sad,'" Brandon said. "Instead, let them know it's okay to cry and be sad."

The Blue Christmas Service starts at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Bald knob Cross in Alto Pass. The service is open to anyone going through a time time this holiday season.

No registration is necessary.

Click here to visit the Bald Knob Cross's website.