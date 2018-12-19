Durbin releases statement on Senate passage of continuing resolu - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Durbin releases statement on Senate passage of continuing resolution

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the Senate's passage of the Continuing Resolution, which will fund the seven Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills not yet enacted through February 8, 2019:

It is unfortunate that President Trump's demand for a border wall from sea to shining sea has held up seven appropriations bills that have been debated and passed out of committee on a bipartisan basis.  I'm glad this didn't end in an unnecessary government shutdown, but stopgap spending bills are no way to run a country.  President Trump must drop his unrealistic demand for a medieval border wall and work with Congress to enact commonsense border security. 

The seven Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills not yet enacted include: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies. 

The House is expected to take up the bill on Thursday.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.