Metra getting $2 million for safety technology - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Metra getting $2 million for safety technology

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - A suburban Chicago commuter rail agency will get more than $2 million from the federal government to implement a computerized system that will make train travel safer for passengers and rail workers.

In a news release, Democratic U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois say that the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will allow Metra to implement what is called Positive Train Control safety technology on its railroads.

Positive Train Control is a federally mandated computerized system that prevents certain train-to-train collisions, helps prevent derailments and other accidents caused by excessive speed. It also increases safety for rail workers.

With the funding, Metra will be able to implement the system throughout the northeastern Illinois region that includes Cook. Lake, McHenry, Kane, Will and DuPage counties. .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.