New details in DEA agent case as prosecutors oppose release

CHICAGO (AP) - Federal prosecutors have offered fresh details in the rare case of a Chicago DEA agent accused of serving as a mole for Puerto Rican-based drug traffickers, saying he sought the prestigious agency job solely to protect the crime syndicate.

Fernando Gomez was arrested last week at the DEA's Chicago office on an indictment in New York. He's due at a bond hearing in Chicago Thursday. There's also a New York hearing Thursday.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the new details came in a two-page filing by New York federal prosecutors, who adamantly oppose the 41-year-old's release. They say a leader of the murderous traffickers believed they'd be "unstoppable" with Gomez ensconced in the DEA. Gomez allegedly worked for them as a suburban Chicago detective until 2011, then joined the DEA.

