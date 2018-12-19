Testimony continues in drive-by murder trial

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A man accused of murder returned to Jackson County Court for the second day of his bench trial.

Cortez Turner is one of two men charged with murder in the 2016 drive-by shooting of Detrick Rogers.

Turner's attorneys say he was an innocent bystander to Rogers' murder, and was instead walking down the street when he was hit with a stray bullet.

Wednesday the prosecution presented two witnesses that seem to contradict that assertion. Those witnesses testified that when a friend asked Turner how he was shot, he said he was sitting in the backseat and shot himself when someone else in the car bumped into him.

The defense attempted to discredit the witnesses, pointing to their history of past false statements in the case, and their admitted drug use during the time of the incident.

This comes a day after Rogers' brother, who was present at the shooting, testified that he clearly saw Turner in the car during the drive-by shooting.

The trial will continue Thursday morning with the prosecution set to call more witnesses. It is unclear if Turner himself will testify.

