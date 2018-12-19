Illinois' population drops for fifth straight year

ALTO PASS, Ill. -- For many, Christmas is a time of joy and celebration, but for others who are dealing with grief of a difficult time in their life, the holidays can bring on the blues.
WSIL -- lllinois' population declined for the fifth year in a row.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the Senate's passage of the Continuing Resolution, which will fund the seven Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills not yet enacted through February 8, 2019:
WSIL -- If you are like many, you don't want to see the government shut down, but you also want the border wall to be built along the U.S.'s southern border.
WSIL -- GNC is recalling more than 750,000 packages of Women's Iron Complete Dietary Supplement (60 caplets) because the packaging does not meet federal regulations for child resistant packaging.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A man accused of murder returned to Jackson County Court for the second day of his bench trial.
WSIL-- On November 2nd, Christi Kearns began collecting items for Elle Project hope bags. The day marks two years since her daughter Elle was still born.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- After months of investigations, officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office went on a warrant sweep.
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley is joining forces with a Republican congressman to stop Agriculture Department researchers from euthanizing kittens used in their work.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A Massac County man is behind bars accused of stabbing a man in the back and slashing his neck during a fight.
