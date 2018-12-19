Illinois' population drops for fifth straight year

WSIL -- lllinois' population declined for the fifth year in a row. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows, between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, 45,116 people moved out of Illinois. Over the same time, every neighboring state's population grew.

Only New York saw a larger population decline of 48,510. The Empire State has about 7 million more people than Illinois.

The Chief Economist from the Illinois Policy Institute, Orphe Divounguy, believes this is because the state lacks jobs, "We know that its prime age working individuals that are leaving the state we know that they are leaving to states that are creating jobs at a faster rate."

But lawmakers like Representative Dave Severin disagrees, "We have job openings and we have opportunities for people in Southern Illinois."

Economists and lawmakers agree on one reason for the mass exodus: high taxes.

"They're going to states without income taxes like Texas, Florida, they're even going to neighbor states like Indiana and Wisconsin that are more competitive," said Divounguy. "We know that what we don't need in our state is to continue to raise the tax burden."

Even with the latest loss, Illinois remains the sixth-largest state, with a population close to 13 million people. If the constant stream of people leaving Illinois continues, it could impact the the state's political power. Illinois is projected to lose one or two of its 18 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2020 Census.

Some lawmakers hope halting tax increases will keep people in the state.