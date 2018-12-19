Triple amputee veteran has a way to fund the border wall

WSIL -- If you are like many, you don't want to see the government shut down, but you also want the border wall to be built along the U.S.'s southern border.

That's where one Trump supporter comes in. Brian Kolfage is a Purple Heart Recipient triple amputee veteran who is asking like-minded Trump supporters to chip in to pay for the wall by donating to a gofundme account he has set up.

On the fundraising site, the veteran is asking Trump supporters to put their money where their mouth is. Kolfage says, "If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall. That equates to roughly $5 billion, even if we get half, that's half the wall."

He goes on to say, "Democrats are going to stall this project by every means possible and play political games to ensure President Trump doesn't get his victor [sic]. However, if we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jumpstart things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians."

Kolfage claims he has contacted the Trump Administration to secure a point of contact where all funds will go upon completion, and he says 100 percent of the money raised will go to building the wall.

