Police make drug arrests in Jefferson County

WSIL-- On November 2nd, Christi Kearns began collecting items for Elle Project hope bags. The day marks two years since her daughter Elle was still born.
WSIL-- On November 2nd, Christi Kearns began collecting items for Elle Project hope bags. The day marks two years since her daughter Elle was still born.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- After months of investigations, officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office went on a warrant sweep.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- After months of investigations, officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office went on a warrant sweep.
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley is joining forces with a Republican congressman to stop Agriculture Department researchers from euthanizing kittens used in their work.
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley is joining forces with a Republican congressman to stop Agriculture Department researchers from euthanizing kittens used in their work.
WSIL -- If you are like many, you don't want to see the government shut down, but you also want the border wall to be built along the U.S.'s southern border.
WSIL -- If you are like many, you don't want to see the government shut down, but you also want the border wall to be built along the U.S.'s southern border.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A Massac County man is behind bars accused of stabbing a man in the back and slashing his neck during a fight.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A Massac County man is behind bars accused of stabbing a man in the back and slashing his neck during a fight.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- A Hamilton County man will spend decades in prison for a 2015 murder in Marion.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- A Hamilton County man will spend decades in prison for a 2015 murder in Marion.
WSIL -- The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) approved a proposal on Tuesday to change who and where football teams could play.
WSIL -- The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) approved a proposal on Tuesday to change who and where football teams could play.
WSIL -- This is the time of year when thieves keep an eye on porches in hopes of intercepting an expensive Christmas gift.
WSIL -- This is the time of year when thieves keep an eye on porches in hopes of intercepting an expensive Christmas gift.
WSIL -- According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake was reported in Missouri Tuesday night.
WSIL -- According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake was reported in Missouri Tuesday night.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- On Tuesday night, the Harrisburg Board of Education approved an agenda item to waive some school fees for parents.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- On Tuesday night, the Harrisburg Board of Education approved an agenda item to waive some school fees for parents.