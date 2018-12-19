Judge: Democrat can't force Kentucky speaker to testify

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A judge has ruled Kentucky's incoming GOP House speaker does not have to answer the questions of a newly elected Democrat facing an election challenge from his Republican rival.

Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Republican state Rep. DJ Johnson by one vote on election night. The Kentucky State Board of Elections certified those results. But Johnson has asked the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives to conduct a recount.

Glenn's attorney, Anna Whites, issued a subpoena to incoming GOP House Speaker David Osborne. She wanted to ask Osborne if taxpayer money was used to help Johnson's challenge.

Wednesday, Judge Thomas Wingate ruled the state Constitution forbids lawmakers from being questioned in court about legislative business. He said the election challenge counts as legislative business.

