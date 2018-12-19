Man arrested for stabbing, slashing victim's neck - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man arrested for stabbing, slashing victim's neck

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A Massac County man is behind bars accused of stabbing a man in the back and slashing his neck during a fight.

Metropolis officers arrested Anthony Kirby, 29, for aggravated battery on Wednesday.

Around 10:30 a.m. a 9-1-1 call came into dispatch about a fight involving Kirby and the 50-year-old victim.

Investigators say it happened in an alley in the 1200 block of Coburn.

Kirby is now in the Massac County jail.

The victim is recovering in the hospital. Police say his injuries are not life threatening.
 

