Cook County jailer charged in DUI crash death of 2nd jailer

WOODBRIDGE, Ill. (AP) - A Cook County correctional officer faces a drunken driving charge in a three-vehicle crash in Chicago's west suburbs that killed a fellow jail officer.

Monday's crash in Woodridge killed 27-year-old Cook County Sheriff's Officer Zachary Perry, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Addison man was a corrections officer at the Cook County Jail.

Woodridge police say 30-year-old Pablo Perez of Berwyn was hospitalized before being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He's also a correctional officer with the sheriff's office.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed and alcohol may have contributed to Monday's crash, which involved Perez's Jeep, Perry's BMW and a light duty-box truck.

Illinois State Police, Bolingbrook and Romeoville police, and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team are investigating the crash.

