Cook County jailer charged in DUI crash death of 2nd jailer

WOODBRIDGE, Ill. (AP) - A Cook County correctional officer faces a drunken driving charge in a three-vehicle crash in Chicago's west suburbs that killed a fellow jail officer.

Monday's crash in Woodridge killed 27-year-old Cook County Sheriff's Officer Zachary Perry, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Addison man was a corrections officer at the Cook County Jail.

Woodridge police say 30-year-old Pablo Perez of Berwyn was hospitalized before being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He's also a correctional officer with the sheriff's office.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed and alcohol may have contributed to Monday's crash, which involved Perez's Jeep, Perry's BMW and a light duty-box truck.

Illinois State Police, Bolingbrook and Romeoville police, and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.