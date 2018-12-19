Funerals set for 2 officers struck, killed by commuter train

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Police Department has released funeral arrangements for two officers who were fatally struck by a commuter train while investigating reported gunshots on the city's far South Side.

The department says Officer Conrad Gary's wake will be 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, and his funeral will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The wake for Officer Eduardo Marmolejo will be 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, and his funeral will start at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Both wakes will be at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, and the funerals at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

The officers died Monday night when they were struck by a train as they were investigating gunfire.

Police say the officers may not have seen or heard the train that struck them.

