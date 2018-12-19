Jurors at El Chapo trial hear tape of him making drug deal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jurors at El Chapo trial hear tape of him making drug deal

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Jurors at the U.S. trial of the notorious Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo have listened to a recording of him on a phone call negotiating a drug deal.

The call occurred in 2008 when former Chicago-based drug trafficker Pedro Flores was cooperating in an investigation against Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

On it, Flores asks Guzman if he can lower the per-kilo price of heroin by $5,000. A good-natured-sounding Guzman agrees.

The tape was introduced as evidence Wednesday during testimony by Flores, who's on the witness stand for the government.

Guzman was sent to the United States early last year to face drug-trafficking charges that carry a possible life sentence. His lawyers say he's being framed by cooperators who are the real culprits in a vast drug conspiracy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.