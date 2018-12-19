Man convicted of 2015 murder gets 65 year sentence

WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- A Hamilton County man will spend decades in prison for a 2015 murder in Marion.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Jack Thomas, Jr., 38, to 65 years in prison.

In May, it took a jury about two hours to convict Thomas of killing Michael Reed in April 2015.

"We are happy with the judge's sentence on this murder case today. A dangerous murderer is now behind bars for a very long time, where he needs to be. While nothing can bring Michael Reed back, we hope that this conviction and prison sentence brings the family some sense of justice. This decision by one man has brought irreparable harm to so many people, including those in his own family. I again thank the jury for their verdict at trial. I also thank all law enforcement agencies involved in this case from the beginning for their hard work," Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti said.

