Audit: Kentucky state agency misspent public funds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A state audit says the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has violated state and federal laws and misspent taxpayer dollars for years.

The Courier Journal reports Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit Tuesday and called for greater agency transparency. The audit says the agency has justified its expenditures by saying no taxpayer dollars were used. But the agency is largely funded by taxpayer dollars through federal grants and hunting, fishing and boating licenses.

It says the agency violated state law several years ago by transferring $1 million from the state wetland and stream mitigation fund to the fish and game fund. It says the agency also used the nonprofit Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation to circumvent funding laws.

The agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

