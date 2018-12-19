AG wants Gary council member to give up pay from 2nd job - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AG wants Gary council member to give up pay from 2nd job

GARY, Ind. (AP) - The Indiana attorney general's office is seeking to recover about $133,000 collected by a Gary City Council member who also had another government job.

Mary Brown worked for the Gary Sanitary District until last summer when a judge upheld a state law against double dipping. Melissa Gustafson, spokeswoman for Attorney General Curtis Hill, says his staff is trying to recover Brown's past salary.

A Nov. 30 audit by the State Board of Accounts said Brown must reimburse the Sanitary District for 20 months of pay.

The Times reports that Brown has argued that the two jobs didn't pose a conflict because Gary and the Sanitary District are separate units of government.

