State Police collect food for needy during holidays

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say troopers around the state have collected 211 tons of food for its annual "Cram the Cruiser" food drive.

The agency started the program in 2010 to assist needy families.

Over the years, state police say the campaign has developed into a friendly competition among posts. This year, Post 7 in Richmond brought in the most food with 59,279 pounds (26,888 kilograms).

The commander of the Richmond post, Capt. Donald Wilson, says it's important to help feed the hungry during the holidays.

Overall troopers have collected nearly two million pounds of food that goes to shelters, food banks and churches in Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.