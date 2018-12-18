Earthquake reported in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Earthquake reported in Missouri

WSIL -- According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake was reported in Missouri Tuesday night.

The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported about four miles southwest of New Madrid, Missouri at 7:37 p.m.

You can click here to see the recent seismic activity in the area, including one near Pinckneyville on December 9.

