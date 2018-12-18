Judge approves motion for Marion mall to vacate leases

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday morning that the Illinois Star Centre mall can begin to vacate unexpired leases of the remaining tenants in the mall.

The judge's decision comes about a month after the mall's owners sent a letter to tenants saying the mall would be shutting down.

During the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes, the mall's attorney Robert Eggmann pointed out that none of the mall's tenants objected to the motion. That motion, filed last month, claimed that utilities cost the mall more than it brings in in rent and that continued operations are no longer economically feasible.

Financial records obtained by News 3 show that the mall lost more than $90,000 over the first 10 months of the year, much of that on utility costs.

Eggmann says that under the rejected leases, tenants won't be forced out of the mall but would be required to cover utilities for their space. According to Eggmann, at least one tenant, Shoe Sensation, has already said it wants to remain open.

He added that Target is not included in the motion because the location is owned separately, but says Dillard's does not own its entire location and is working with the owners on the next steps.

No one representing the city of Marion nor the mall's tenants spoke at the hearing.