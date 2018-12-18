Testimony begins in drive-by murder trial

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Witnesses describe the night a man from Murphysboro died in a drive-by shooting.

Cortez Turner is one of two men charged with murdering Detrick Rogers. His trial started Tuesday in Jackson County court.

Witnesses talked about a chaotic scene the morning of Oct.24, 2016, when prosecutors believe multiple people in a car opened fire on Rogers.

The witnesses included Rogers' own brother, Cleophas Gaines, who was with Rogers when he was shot.

Gaines said he met up with Rogers the night of the 23rd and Juwan Jackson confronted both of them with guns drawn.

Jackson is the other man facing murder charges. No trial date has been set in his case.

The confrontation ended, but shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, Gaines was outside a home with his brother when the shooting happened. Gaines says he distinctly remembers three of the people inside the car, including Turner and Jackson.

"I saw them clear as day," Gaines said on the stand Tuesday.

Gaines said the car slowly drove near the home before people inside started shooting. The shooting continued as the car turned right from Shoemaker Drive onto 20th Street.

Several other neighbors testified Tuesday about being woken up by the sound of gunfire, including a man that had security cameras pointed near the intersection of Shoemaker and 20th Street. Prosecutor Casey Bloodworth played the video, which included the sound of multiple guns firing multiple shots for a period of roughly 20 seconds.

Other neighbors testified about another brother of Detrick Rogers running to their home in the minutes following the shooting. The defense believes Rogers' brother was shooting at the car, and Turner was firing back in self defense.

Turner suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and an emergency room nurse at St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro testified that Turner came in for treatment as they were waiting for paramedics to bring in Rogers.

Turner’s trial continues Wednesday.