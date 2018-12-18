Repurposing your Christmas tree

WSIL -- This is the time of year when thieves keep an eye on porches in hopes of intercepting an expensive Christmas gift.
WSIL -- According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake was reported in Missouri Tuesday night.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- On Tuesday night, the Harrisburg Board of Education approved an agenda item to waive some school fees for parents.
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday morning that the Illinois Star Centre mall can begin to vacate unexpired leases of the remaining tenants in the mall.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Witnesses describe the night a man from Murphysboro died in a drive-by shooting.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- One southern Illinois Organization can help more families stay warm this winter.
BENTON, Ill. -- After the presents are all opened, what will you do with your tree? If you have a live Christmas tree, you can donate it to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake.
WSIL -- Operation Lifesaver is a railway safety organization, and one of their experts shared some important safety tips with News 3 following two recent accidents in which pedestrians were hit by a train in our area.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Mayor Mike Henry talked with business leaders and community members this afternoon for his annual State of the City Address.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Another season of ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight ended Monday night, but one area display is already on the the schedule for next season.
