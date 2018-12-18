Repurposing your Christmas tree

BENTON, Ill. -- After the presents are all opened, what will you do with your tree? If you have a live Christmas tree, you can donate it to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake. All donated trees will be bundled together, weighted, and placed in the lake to create underwater fish structures. The tree bundles serve as feeding areas for fish of all sizes, a safe refuge for small fish, and excellent fishing spots for anglers.

To donate your live Christmas tree, you can bring it to locations at Rend Lake, Mt. Vernon, or Marion.

Locations at Rend Lake:

Sugar Creek parking lot, located at the intersection of Licata and Mine 24 roads

Dam West boat ramp, located on the west end of the main dam

Jackie Branch boat ramp, located north of Rt. 154 across from the Barren Township building

Tree donations will be accepted at all Rend Lake locations until January 11, 2019.

Locations in Mt. Vernon:

Veterans Park Softball Field and Optimist Park at 903 Pace Avenue

Tree donations will be accepted at the Mt. Vernon locations until January 7, 2019.

Locations in Marion:

Ray Fosse Park at the "Goofy Golf" parking lot located just north of Route 13 on the east end of Marion at 500 East Deyoung Street

Pyramid Park in the northernmost picnic shelter parking lot at 1300 Bevabeck Drive

Trees donations will be accepted at the Marion location until January 4, 2019.

Remember that artificial or flocked trees (with artificial snow) cannot be donated. All tinsel, decorations, stands, and plastic bags must be removed from the tree prior to drop off.

