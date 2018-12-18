Experts Reiterate Railway Safety

WSIL -- Operation Lifesaver is a railway safety organization, and one of their experts shared some important safety tips with News 3 following two recent accidents in which pedestrians were hit by a train in our area.

According to the organization, it can take a fully-loaded 100-car train more than a mile to stop if traveling at a high rate of speed.

That's why federal regulations require at least a 20-second warning time at railroad crossings. A spokesperson for Operation Lifesaver says those warning times typically increase with more traffic.

He also says trespassing signs near the tracks are there to protect you, adding that the signs are placed where municipalities, law enforcement, and railroad crew notice frequent trespassing.

Experts also remind pedestrians that trains hang over the track by at least three feet on both sides, so walking anywhere near the tracks is unsafe.