Caritas Family Solutions stocks up on coats

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- One southern Illinois Organization can help more families stay warm this winter. Caritas Family Solutions received a donation of nearly 500 coats from the Heartland Rotary Club of Williamson County.

The club distributed 15 collection boxes across the area to collect coats and other wear for families in need.

Caritas is always accepting donations like these, and if you would like to help, you can donate directly to Caritas located at 10286 Fleming Road; Carterville, IL, and you can call them at (618) 985-2000.

The rotary club puts out collection boxes each year during the holiday season. If you have a location that you think should house a collection box next year, you can call Jason Powell, President of the Williamson County Rotary at 618-923-1505, or email the rotary by clicking here.