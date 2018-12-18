New Kentucky lawmakers watch pension debate from sidelines

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Some newly elected lawmakers in Kentucky are not happy with the governor's decision to call the old legislature back into session to vote on changes to the state's struggling pension systems.

Last week, the state Supreme Court struck down on procedural grounds a pension law Republican Gov. Matt Bevin had signed earlier this year. Monday, Bevin called the legislature back in session to pass a new pension law.

Incoming Republican Rep. Travis Brenda said the special session is a waste of taxpayer money when lawmakers could handle the issue in three weeks once the new members take office.

Bevin says the state can't wait that long because it is in danger of a downgrade to its credit rating.

