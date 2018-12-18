Louisiana: Outbreak of 25 hepatitis A cases; get immunized

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana has declared an outbreak of hepatitis A, hoping to keep numbers low for the contagious liver disease. It's the 15th state to declare an outbreak.

Dr. Joe Kanter says Louisiana's 25 outbreak cases are far fewer than in nearby states including Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. He says officials hope to convince people most at risk to get vaccinated, and want to best coordinate federal, state and community resources to fight the disease.

Risk groups include illegal drug users and people who are homeless, jailed or in transient housing.

Kanter said Tuesday the Office of Public Health has bought thousands of doses of vaccine and is working with organizations to reach homeless people and drug users.

Kanter says most Louisiana cases are in the Morehouse Parish and Baton Rouge areas.

