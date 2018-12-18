Police: Deaths in Kirkwood apparently murder-suicide

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Police say the death of a married couple in Kirkwood appears to be a murder-suicide.

Kirkwood police say the bodies of 57-year-old Leonard Goggio and 52-year-old Linda Goggio were found in a home Monday night.

Kirkwood officers had to force their way into the home after receiving a call from someone who said the home's rear door was unlocked.

Police did not say how the two died or describe their relationship.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports court records show they were married. Leonard Goggio filed for divorce from Linda Goggio earlier this year.

Leonard Goggio lived at the home where the bodies were discovered.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

