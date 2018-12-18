Hoover's lawyer seeks to question accuser in deposition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hoover's lawyer seeks to question accuser in deposition

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky judges have heard arguments over whether an attorney for the state's ex-House speaker - who lost his leadership role in a sexual harassment case - has the right to question the accuser in separate whistleblower cases.

Leslie Vose, who represents ex-House Speaker Jeff Hoover, says Hoover and two other lawmakers have a "substantial interest" in the whistleblower cases. As a result, she says they have the right to a "vigorous cross-examination" in another deposition.

The accuser gave a deposition in a lawsuit filed by an ex-House Republican Caucus staffer claiming she lost her job for reporting sexual harassment.

The lawmakers' lawyer wants a chance to question the accuser as a part of that suit and another lawsuit brought by a former House clerk.

Two judges hearing the cases are reviewing her request.

