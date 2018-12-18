Suspect in beauty salon slayings charged in inmate stabbing

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A 53-year-old suspect in the 2005 stabbing deaths of three people at a southwestern Illinois beauty salon now faces charges he stabbed a fellow inmate with a shiv.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Tuesday Samuel L. Johnson is charged with stabbing the 46-year-old three times in August. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department says the victim was treated and released. The new charges include aggravated battery.

Johnson's triple-murder trial was put on hold in June after prosecutors appealed an evidentiary ruling. He's charged with killing 79-year-old Doris Fischer, 82-year-old Dorothy Bone and 62-year-old hairdresser Michael Cooney at Cooney's home-based salon in Belleville.

Johnson was arrested days after the killings, but was only initially charged with an attempted burglary of Cooney's home. Belleville police reinvestigated and Johnson was charged in 2016.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

