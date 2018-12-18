Chicago suburb plans to buy land from McDonald's for park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago suburb plans to buy land from McDonald's for park

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) - Park officials in a western suburb of Chicago have agreed to pay $15.8 million for vacant property owned by fast-food giant McDonald's Corp.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Oak Brook Park Board unanimously approved the deal Monday. It follows last month's passage of a voter referendum allowing the park district to sell $17.9 million in bonds to purchase the property.

Board officials say the extra $2 million will be used for improvements so the property can be used for soccer fields and other sports. With McDonald's permission, soccer has been played on the property for many years.

An earlier plan for the property called for building luxury homes.

Closing is scheduled for February.

McDonald's, based in Oak Brook for decades, unveiled its new Chicago headquarters earlier this year.

