Missouri diocese adds 2 names to list of accused priests - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri diocese adds 2 names to list of accused priests

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The number of priests or religious brothers accused of abusing minors in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City has risen to 35 with the addition of two new names.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the two names added over the weekend are Don Greene, who has died, and Mel Lahr. The diocese says Lahr was removed from the ministry for a "credible allegation of violation of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People." The initial list of 33 names was released last month.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says on its website that three publicly accused priests still aren't included. One of them was assigned to Columbia in the 1980s and later convicted of sexual abuse in Illinois.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.