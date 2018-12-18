Police save Missouri infant after dad reports drowning

GREENWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A man who walked into a northwest Missouri town's police station to report that he had drowned his 6-month-old daughter turned out to be wrong, after two officers rushed to a pond and revived the child.

Police Lt. Aaron Fordham says the man said Monday that he drowned his daughter in a pond in Greenwood, about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Fordham says Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson and Cpl. Tom Calhoun found the unconscious girl floating face up in the murky pond. They pulled her out and were able to revive her with CPR and get her warm before emergency responders arrived.

The Kansas City Star reports 28-year-old Jonathon Stephen Zicarelli was charged Monday with first-degree domestic assault.

Police said the child is stable condition.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

