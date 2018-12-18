Ray Rice: 'I'm done with football,' talks domestic violence

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice says he's not speaking out against domestic violence as a way to rejoin the NFL.

Appearing Tuesday in a "CBS This Morning" interview with his wife, Janay, Rice said he sees similarities with himself after a video showed Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel last month.

Rice was dropped from the team after he was captured on videos punching, kicking and dragging his then-fiancee from an elevator in 2014.

Rice says he hates the person he sees in the tapes and he got a second chance when the couple married weeks later.

Janay Rice says she's never seen the video where her now-husband punches her. She says it was the first and only time he physically abused her.

