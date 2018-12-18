Girlfriend who reported accidental shooting charged in death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girlfriend who reported accidental shooting charged in death

Posted: Updated:

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman who reported that her boyfriend was shot accidentally has been charged in his death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Crystal Lee Denson, of House Springs, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Robert Williams. Her attorney, Michele Whitehead, said she can't comment. Denson is jailed on $500,000 bond.

Williams was found shot around 3 a.m. Sunday and taken to a hospital where he died. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says Denson called police to report an accidental shooting but fled by the time police arrived.

House Springs is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of St. Louis.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.