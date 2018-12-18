U of Louisville dance team coach, reality TV star terminated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The coach who led the University of Louisville's women's dance team to more than a dozen national titles and starred in a reality television show has been terminated from his position.

University of Louisville spokesman John Karman told news outlets Monday night that Todd Sharp had been relieved of his duties, calling the termination a personnel matter. Further details weren't provided.

Sharp also coached the award-winning Floyd Central Dazzlers high school team in Indiana. Bill Briscoe with the New Albany Floyd County District says Sharp has also resigned from that position.

The University of Louisville Ladybirds' 2016-2017 season was chronicled in the Lifetime reality television show, "So Sharp." Sharp's biography on the Lifetime website described him as "the winningest coach in the dance world" and a "gentle tyrant."

