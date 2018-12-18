Hearing for jailed Chicago DEA agent in rare gun, drugs case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hearing for jailed Chicago DEA agent in rare gun, drugs case

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal magistrate judge will decide whether a Chicago DEA agent will remain jailed on charges that he joined the agency specifically to help a murderous Puerto Rican-based gang traffic guns and cocaine.

Tuesday's detention hearing in Chicago could offer fresh details about rare claims a Drug Enforcement Administration employee worked undetected as a mole in the U.S. for years.

Forty-one-year-old Fernando Gomez was arrested last week at the DEA's Chicago office in a case brought in New York. If convicted of conspiracy and other charges, he could spend decades in prison.

Prosecutors say Gomez began smuggling guns while working for suburban Chicago's Evanston police between 2004 and 2011, and then joined the DEA.

Gomez's attorney says the allegations are a "far cry" from the "good character" he says Gomez possesses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.