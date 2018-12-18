Kentucky man sentenced for W.Va. bank robbery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man sentenced for W.Va. bank robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for robbing a West Virginia bank.

Prosecutors say in a news release 62-year-old Steve Ray Meeks of Louisa, Kentucky, was sentenced in federal court in Huntington. Meeks previously admitted the theft of $32,000 last January from the Community Trust Bank in Fort Gay.

The statement says that during a police pursuit into Kentucky, Meeks threw large sums of cash out of his vehicle's window.

A BB gun he brandished during in the robbery was later found along a path where he initially fled on foot.

