Murray State launches initiative to attract more students

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Murray State University is launching an initiative to boost student enrollment.

The Murray Ledger & Times reports the Yield Communication Plan is among the first of its kind implemented at a Kentucky university.

Vice President of Student Affairs Don Robertson says it gives the school an advantage in attracting students. The program calls school officials to make a concentrated effort to be more personal in mailings, texts messages and video messages. Another part of the program tracks statistical information on items including which potential students apply for scholarships and housing.

Robertson said the goal is to predict which students are most likely to enroll after being admitted "so we can maximize our efforts."

Enrollment at the western Kentucky school has declined over the last five years.

