Candy Cane Lane will compete in national Christmas light competition

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Another season of ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' ended Monday night, but one area display is already on the the schedule for next season.

West Frankfort's Candy Cane Lane will be figured in next season's show.

Tim Murphy has lived on Candy Cane Lane for more than three decades.

He has been decorating his acre of land in the Candy Cane Lane neighborhood for more than 35 years.

His yard is filled with lights, music, Christmas props, a Ferris wheel, and plywood cutouts. More than 500 of the cutouts are scattered across Candy Cane Lane.

It's a type of decoration that ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' has said they have never seen before and what put Murphy's house on the map for next year's competition.

"When I moved into this house, my neighbors and I got together and said we need to do something a little bit different," Murphy said. "We called it Candy Cane Lane because we can make candy canes out of a sheet of plywood easy."

If you drive through the neighborhood, you will notice movie, superhero and Peanut characters made of out plywood.

"It's an art," Murphy said. "It's something the producers of the show really liked.

Besides the cutouts, Murphy says it's the background story that interested them.

"I cut them out and lay them out for the students to design and do what they want to do," Murphy said. "It's something that my students and I can give back."

Murphy's art class at West Frankfort High School is in charge of the decorations in his yard.

"Now, people who used to be my students years ago bring their kids here," Murphy said. "It's really neat to see the generations.

This year, Murphy and his students added 21 new characters to the list. He says each character takes around three weeks to make.

The plywood works of art will be competing in the next season of the 'Great Christmas Light Fight' on ABC.

Murphy says the show might seem like it's all about the lights, but he has a different strategy.

"My yard is about the characters and plywood cutouts," Murphy said. "But you'll also see a lot of lights in my yard."

He says his Christmas spirit came from his dad, and even though his father passed away more than 20 years ago, it's his job to continue giving the joy of Christmas to others.

"He started Christmas, and it's my job to finish it," Murphy said. "He would be proud of me right now."

Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort is light up nightly from 6 - 10 p.m.

Murphy says he will leave the display up until New Year's Eve.

Donations are greatly appreciated and help pay for the display and the student's supplies for the cut outs.