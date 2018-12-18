Du Quoin native makes donations to local organizations

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Two organizations in Du Quoin received generous donations on Monday from a native of the town.

Monte Kuhnert is currently a financial adviser at Wells Fargo in Carbondale, but has spent practically his entire life in Du Quoin.

His manager told him the financial company would make a donation to an organization of his choice earlier this year.

Kuhnert chose the Youth Club of Du Quoin and the NubAbility organization.

Kuhnert says the decision on who the money would go to was an easy choice.

"I grew up in the youth club and it's a great organization," Kuhnert said. "We have a huge after school program with more than 100 kids every day. They do their homework here, we have tutors and coaches, it's just a great organization."

The $5,000 donation will help pay for coaches, tutors and the expense of the building.

NubAbility founder Sam Kuhnert says the $7,500 dollars they received from Wells Fargo will be paid forward to children.

"We want to find those kids that can't afford to come to NubAbility and get them to come here and we always try to keep our expenses minimal because this should be available to any kid," Sam said. "It should be a chance for them to come out and get the confidence to own their difference."

NubAbility teaches and encourages kids with limb differences to participate in sports.

The $7,500 will be able to help kids 15 kids attend a NubAbility camp.