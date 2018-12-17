'Ye Olde Country Store' reopens in Du Quoin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

'Ye Olde Country Store' reopens in Du Quoin

Posted: Updated:

DU QUOIN -- A Du Quoin business will reopen tomorrow under new ownership.

"Ye Olde Country Store" will open at 10:00 a.m. and they are going to have more than 31 flavors on hand.

According to an event page for the store's reopening, there will be 35 flavors of ice cream available.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.