Man charged in crash that killed woman, unborn child

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man involved in a traffic crash last May in which a woman and her unborn child were killed has been charged with felony counts of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving.

In a news release, the Kane County State's Attorney's office announced charges against 19-year-old Frank Ruiz of Carpentersville. Ruiz couldn't be reached for comment because he does not have a listed telephone number and it was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

The release says Ruiz was driving at an excessive speed and had disobeyed a traffic signal on May 19 when his SUV sped through an intersection and struck a car in which 32-year-old Rocio Hernandez-Balderas of Carpentersville was riding. Hernandez-Balderas and her unborn child were killed. Two other people were injured.

