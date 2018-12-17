Paducah names new Police Chief

PADUCAH, Ky. -- The Paducah City Commission tonight named Brian G. Laird as the Paducah Police Department's next chief.

Laird, 40, has served as Assistant Chief of the Support Services Division since May 2018. He replaces Chief Brandon Barnhill, who will retire at the end of December. Laird assumes the reigns of the department on January 1, 2019.

"I am honored that the Paducah City Commission has placed their trust in me to lead the Paducah Police Department into the future," Laird said. "Our department is among the best trained and most professional in the Commonwealth, and it will be my privilege to serve as chief of police."

Laird began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer with the Paducah Police Department in 2001. Since then, he has served and supervised in all divisions of the department as detective, sergeant, captain and assistant chief.

Laird grew up in Metropolis, IL, and is the son of Barry and Lynn Laird of Metropolis. He and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Paducah with their two children.