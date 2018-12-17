Many wonder if Pres. Trump's tweet could lead to a pardon for former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich

WSIL -- People across the state of Illinois and across the country are wondering if President Trump may pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich following a tweet from the president Sunday. Blagojevich's expected release date from a federal prison outside Denver is currently listed as May 23, 2024.

President Trump tweeted that an interview with the "wonderful wife of Rod Blagojevich" is required television watching, saying "If that doesn't tell you something about what has been going on in our country, nothing will. Very sad!"

Required television watching is last weeks @marthamaccallum interview with the wonderful wife of Rod Blagojevich and the @trish_regan interview with a Jerome Corsi. If that doesn’t tell you something about what has been going on in our Country, nothing will. Very sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Friday night, Patti Blagojevich made an appearance on Fox News Channel, equating her husband’s case to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign, “It’s a very dirty business when these prosecutors, with their unchecked power and no oversight over them at all, can go after any politician they want. All they have to do is look back at what they did to my husband 10 years ago to see what they’re doing to President Trump right now.”

Blagojevich was convicted on 17 counts of corruption, including wire fraud, attempted extortion, and conspiracy to solicit bribes in connection with trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama in 2008. Blagojevich was caught on wiretaps by the FBI discussing ways to profit from the seat.

Rod Blagojevich filed paperwork earlier this year to request clemency from President Trump. President Trump has not yet responded to the request. Blagojevich was a contestant on President Trump’s "Celebrity Apprentice" program.