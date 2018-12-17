Trial date set, bond reduced for murder suspect

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A judge scheduled a trial in May for a man charged with murder after another man died in a robbery attempt.

Judious Kizeart faces charges in the death of Brandon Brooks, who died after a shooting in Carbondale Feb. 15.

Prosecutors believe the two men tried to rob Demarco Moorehead that night while trying to sell Moorehead a pound of marijuana.

The indictment doesn't detail exactly how Brooks died, but because it was a "direct and foreseeable consequence" of the armed robbery, Kizeart faces first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors also charged Kizeart with armed robbery, robbery and calculated criminal cannabis conspiracy.

A judge gave him a $2 million bond when he was arrested, something Kizeart's lawyer wanted to reduce during a court hearing Monday.

He says the bond is excessive, especially since Kizeart didn't actually shoot Brooks.

The prosecutor, assistant state's attorney Andrew Suthard, disagreed. He arguing Kizeart has an extensive criminal history, including a role in the shooting of Carbondale Police officer Trey Harris in July 2016.

The people responsible for that shooting, according to Suthard, were originally after Kizeart because of problems with another drug deal.

Judge Ralph Bloodworth agreed to reduce Kizeart's bond to $1.25 million and if he's able to post that bond, Kizeart will have to wear an ankle-monitoring bracelet.

Kizeart is scheduled to go on trial May 13. He's due back in court for pre-trial conferences April 9 and May 6.