Thompsonville students give veterans Christmas cards

WSIL -- A group of Thompsonville 8th graders spread some holiday cheer by hand delivering Christmas cards to more than 100 veterans at the Marion VA Monday.

One of those veterans is Marion native, Bobby Hodge, who traveled across the globe during his time in the Navy.

"I was assigned to the first guided missile ship that the county had made, and all we did was go and show off our missiles," he laughs.

This Christmas, Hodge will be at the Marion VA's Community Living Center (CLC) recovering from his second knee replacement in just nine months. "I'm very fortunate that I'm not that ill, I'm just having some body reconstruction," he explains.

Student Karley Jones helped deliver the cards to veterans like Hodge.

The 13 year old says she's participated in the event for two years in a row, "It's just really heart touching because you would try so hard not to cry but sometimes you just couldn't stop it."

Her favorite part was meeting the youngest patient at the CLC, an Air Force veteran who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He was the first veteran to meet the students and was able to thank them for their time.

With each Christmas card, students also handed out socks to veterans or handkerchiefs to amputees. Benton VFW's Commander Gary Fravel, who was a teacher at Thompsoville, started the tradition more than 10 years ago. He says gifting socks is something only a veteran can truly understand.

"Whether you served in the jungles and your feet were wet all the time, or you were in Europe and your feet were cold all the time," Fravel explains. "Or in the desert and full of sand all the time. A pair of warm, dry, clean socks just mean a lot."

However, the smiles and appreciation could be understood and seen by all.