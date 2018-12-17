Habitat for Humanity builds home for veteran

MARION, Ill. -- Habitat For Humanity has completed a home for a local veteran.

Chris Adams served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now he works for the Marion VA as a housekeeper, but he's also homeless. Several groups helped get the home built for Chris and despite a few delays, he's glad he'll have a home for the holidays.

"I don't even know how to express my gratitude," Adams said. "This is weird. I've never been in a new place like this. It's going to take a while for it to sink in and kind of be like, 'This is mine.'"

Adams, his partner and his two daughters, ages 2 and 4, plan to move in Monday night.