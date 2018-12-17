Cauliflower, more lettuce recalled due to E.coli

WSIL -- A California farm linked to an outbreak of E.coli on romaine lettuce is recalling more leafy products and cauliflower, at least some of which was shipped to Illinois. Adam Bros. Farming, Inc., based out of Santa Maria, California, said in a release it recalled red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested from November 27 to 30.

The recall is "out of an abundance of caution" because the produce could be tainted with E. coli bacteria according to the company. The farm stressed that none of the recalled products has yet tested positive for the bacteria and no one has reported falling ill.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown tested positive for E. coli," the release said. "Filtered and treated water from the reservoir may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested."

None of the filtered and treated water has tested positive for the bacteria though. People who bought any of the products should either return them to the store of purchase or throw them away. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-805-925- 0339.

Click here to read tag numbers of the recalled products.

The farm said it has alerted affected customers of the recall. Cauliflower was sent to wholesalers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as to Tijuana, Mexico, and Canada.

E. coli, is a bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most strains are harmless, but some can cause people to fall ill and experience diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia and more.