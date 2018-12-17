Toys donated after theft at child welfare agency

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Toy donations pour in after thieves stole Christmas presents collected for foster children.

Toys overflowing from cubicles and piled up in the hallways, all ready to be delivered to children across southern Illinois.

"It's still coming in, so yeah, its been a huge blessing," said Rachael Stevens Evans, Southern Regional Director of Lutheran Child and Family Services (LCFS).

Stevens Evans says she's witnessed a Christmas miracle. Two weeks ago, thieves robbed the Lutheran Child and Family Services office in Mt. Vernon, stealing presents collected for foster children.

"They bagged them up in 30 gallon trash bags and they just picked them up and walked out," said Stevens Evans.

Employees shared on Facebook what happened, and soon, people were showing up with vehicles filled with donations. Tiffany Wilder, says in the four years she's worked at LCFS, she's never seen support like this.

"When we were unloading this truck on Sunday, I had tears rolling down my face because it made me feel so good to know that there is still good out there," said Wilder.

So much good, the agency has more toys now than they did before they were robbed, allowing them to help 350 southern Illinois kids instead of the original 295.

"All the new cases that we get, the new children that come into care, we are going to be able to help them because they didn't have a wish list," said Stevens Evans.

"Every child that we have should have a very good Christmas this year," said Stevens Evans.

The two thieves were captured on surveillance video and Mt. Vernon Police say they have two persons of interest.